Three Seattle-area sandwich shops make Yelp's top 100 list

Three local sandwich shops appear on Yelp’s Top 100 Sandwich Shops, and the highest ranked is not in Seattle.

Out of the entire state, only three shops landed on Yelp’s Top 100 Sandwich List, and all three of them are in King County.

Local perspective:

The first shop is Un Bien Caribbean Sandwiches and Cuisine. There are three locations in the City of Seattle. One in the Queen Anne neighborhood, one in the Ballard neighborhood, and one in Seaview.

Un Bien ranked at number 77 out of the entire country, according to Yelp’s list.

The second sandwich shop in Seattle is Konvene Coffee. The shop offers a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches, but the owner of Konvene says the bestseller is their breakfast burritos.

"I feel extremely proud. I think it’s really hard to stay consistent, and I think part of the experience here is you’re talking to the owner, and it’s just me working," said Ronny Brown, owner of Konvene Coffee.

Konvene Coffee is ranked 71 on Yelp’s list.

The final shop on Yelp’s list is outside of Seattle, located in Auburn.

Urban Chops is ranked 67 on Yelp’s list.

What they're saying:

"They have been coming in and congratulating us the last few days, which is really cool," said Minh Tham, owner of Urban Chops. "I’m so surprised because we’re not in the main city. We’re kind of in the outskirts," he added.

According to its website, Urban Chops strives to make the best Asian sandwiches.

Tham tells FOX 13 Seattle their "Chicken Bacon Bao" is the top seller.

"We try to be creative," said Tham.

Yelp states its list is based on the number of ratings and actual reviews.

