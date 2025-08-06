Video captures suspected arsonist in South Seattle funeral home fire

The Brief New video shows a suspected arsonist setting fire to a funeral home in South Seattle. Investigators say the fire is one of several intentionally set in recent weeks. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect caught on camera.



New video from Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) cameras shows a suspected arsonist setting fire to a funeral home in South Seattle, as investigators work to determine whether the incident is connected to a string of suspicious fires in the area.

The footage, recorded on July 30, appears to show a person on the front porch of Columbia Funeral Home and Crematory shortly before flames erupted through the building. The fire destroyed the funeral home’s chapel and caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

Seattle Fire investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No injuries were reported, and the eight human remains and more than 100 urns inside the building were safely recovered, according to the funeral home’s owners.

Surveillance images of the suspected arsonist. (Seattle Police)

What they're saying:

"I turned on the news like everybody else and saw the traffic camera video footage and saw what had happened with the person on the front porch, and then starting the fire," said Russ Weeks, president of Columbia Funeral Home. "I was just concerned about our decedent safe."

Big picture view:

The fire was one of at least six under investigation in South Seattle since July 23, several of which have been determined to be arson. Seattle police said they are seeking help identifying a suspect they believe may be responsible for multiple fires in the Columbia City, Mount Baker and Beacon Hill neighborhoods.

"We have a good suspect description," said Detective Eric Munoz, public information officer for the Seattle Police Department. "We don’t have a suspect identification, but all the officers in the South Precinct, they have a general idea of the type of person they are looking for."

Timeline:

The Seattle Fire Department and the SPD’s Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the following fires:

July 23: fire in a bathhouse at Mt. Baker Beach in the 2300 block of Lake Washington Blvd. S. The cause of this fire is "undetermined" but is noted as suspicious due to no obvious ignition sources being found (i.e. no electrical issue found, etc.).

July 26: fire in a residence under construction in the 2000 block of 19th Ave. S. Damage estimate is $20k. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 30: structure fire in a funeral home in the 4500 block of Rainier Ave. S. Damage estimate is $300k. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 30: fire in a residence under construction in the 3300 block of S. Hanford St. The damage estimate is $50k. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 30: fence on fire in the 3300 block of S Hanford St. No damage estimate. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 31: detached garage and living unit above on fire in the 2300 block of 17th Ave. S. Damage estimate is to be determined. The cause of this fire is "undetermined" but is noted as suspicious due to no obvious ignition sources being found (i.e. no electrical issue found, etc.).

The Arson Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

What's next:

Fire officials said they are working closely with Seattle police to analyze surveillance footage, search for accelerants and determine any patterns linking the fires.

"We do know that there is an arsonist in our midst," said Detective Munoz. "There are certain types of accelerants and arsonists have their methods – they have certain ways that they like to start fires. So, if we see some of those connections, the fire investigators are going to get us that information, they’re going to provide it to detectives, and we’re going to work that into our investigation."

The Columbia Funeral Home is temporarily operating out of a Kent location while searching for a new space nearby. Despite the damage, Weeks said his focus remains on serving families and rebuilding the business.

"It’s just another sign that we have a broken world, and people are broken and hurting," Weeks said. "I’m extremely glad that, yes, no one was hurt, no staff were within the building and that all the decedents are safe."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of the fires is asked to call 1-800-55-ARSON or email SFD_FIU@seattle.gov. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, the Seattle Fire Department, the Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

Hundreds attend vigil for man shot, killed outside Seattle church

Titan disaster that killed 5 on way to Titanic was ‘preventable,’ Coast Guard says

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addresses recent gun violence

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.