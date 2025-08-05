Alaska Airlines to launch flights to London, Reykjavik from Seattle

The Brief Alaska Airlines is launching new nonstop flights from Seattle to London and Reykjavik, Iceland, beginning next spring. These new routes, along with an updated aircraft design inspired by the Northern Lights, are part of the airline's global expansion to connect Seattle to more international destinations. The airline plans to have at least 12 intercontinental routes by 2030, including new service to Seoul, Tokyo and Rome.



Alaska Airlines is adding two new flights as part of its global expansion. The company announced on Tuesday it will launch nonstop routes to London Heathrow and Reykjavik, Iceland, from Seattle starting next spring.

What we know:

The airline will offer daily, year-round service to London, and daily flights to Reykjavik during the summer.

"With these bold moves, we are accelerating our vision to connect our guests to the world. We are seizing this moment to redefine the international experience and level up," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "And we’re doing it with the same relentless focus on safety, care and performance that’s always defined us. I’m so proud of how our people continue to step up and deliver as we push ahead on these initiatives, with even more to come."

Also debuting next spring is a new exterior design for the Alaska-branded 787-9 long-haul aircraft. The inspiration for the design comes from the natural wonder of the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights.

Alaska Airlines' London and Reykjavik routes mark the fourth and fifth intercontinental destinations from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The carrier plans to have at least 12 by 2030.

What's next:

Service from Seattle to Seoul-Incheon is set to begin in September, direct routes to Tokyo Narita will start in January, and flights to Rome are scheduled to take off next spring.

Travelers who want more information on the new London and Reykjavikn can register on Alaska's website.

