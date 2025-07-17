Voter guide: What to know about the 2025 WA primary election

The Brief Washington State's primary election will take place on August 5. Voters must be registered to vote eight days prior to election day, or July 28. Citizens can vote by mail by dropping it in an official ballot drop box or by returning it by mail; No stamp necessary.



The 2025 Washington State primary election takes place on Tuesday, August 5, with the voting period beginning tomorrow, July 18.

Keep reading to find important information on voting in Washington state, including how to register to vote, the vote by mail process and key dates you need to know.

How do I register to vote?

In order to vote in this primary election, you must be registered to vote eight days prior to election day, or July 28. Washington provides same-day registration until the eight-day deadline, but Washington citizens who still need to register after the deadline can complete the process in person at a voting center on Election Day.

Washington citizens have three ways to register:

How do I vote?

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters starting July 18. Overseas and eligible military voters have already been mailed out.

Citizens can vote by mail, by dropping their signed ballot – also known as absentee ballots – at an official drop box or returning it by mail. No stamp is needed. Be sure to sign your ballot in order for it to be validated.

When voting by mail, your ballot must be deposited in a drop box or postmarked by Election Day. The United States Postal Service recommends citizens to mail ballots at least a week before Election Day.

U.S. citizens or military personnel overseas may use a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot to vote in the upcoming election. These ballots are available through Voting Assistant Officers at military installations or at U.S. Embassies and Consulates.

Accessible voting devices and in-person services are available at local election offices or voting centers up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A voters' pamphlet will be mailed to the address voters used to register.

Read more about how your ballot travels through Washington State here.

Key dates to know

Primary Election

July 18: Start of 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed out. Accessible Voting Units are available at voting centers.

July 22: Ballot Status Reports begin. Ballot status reports are posted after 5 p.m. each business day, beginning two weeks prior to Election Day and continuing until the election is certified.

July 28: Last day to register online and by mail before Election Day.

July 29: USPS recommends voters to mail in their ballots a week before Election Day.

Aug. 5: Deadline for in-person Washington State voter registration or updates.

Aug. 5: Primary Election Day

Register or update in-person by 8 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 5.

Official drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

General Election

Oct. 17: Start of 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed out. Accessible Voting Units are available at voting centers.

Oct. 27: Last day to register online and by mail before Election Day.

Oct. 28: USPS recommends voters to mail in their ballots a week before Election Day.

Nov. 4: Deadline for in-person Washington State voter registration or updates.

Nov. 4: General Election Day

Register or update in-person by 8 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4.

Official drop boxes are open until 8 p.m.

What is on the ballot?

By the numbers:

The 2025 primary election will have 239 total races, including nine legislative positions, 34 county positions, 128 city positions, 47 school district positions, 18 fire and hospital district positions and three other local positions.

The primary ballot will also have 59 local measures, including King County Proposition 1. King County proposition 1 is a Parks and Recreation levy that, if approved, would support parks, open spaces and educational venues across the county and would authorize a six-year property tax beginning in 2026 at $0.2329 per $1000 in assessed valuation.

You can check what is specifically on your ballot by checking the voter guide for your county.

Voter Guide by County

Clallam County

Clark County

Grays Harbor County

Jefferson County

King County

Kitsap County

Mason County

Pierce County

Skagit County

Snohomish County

Thurston County

Whatcom County

Additional Resources

Forms for Voters: Voter registration, automatic voter registration opt-out form, voter registration cancellation form and more.

FAQs about elections in Washington State: election security, replacement ballots and more.

FAQs on voting by mail: security envelope sealing, path of your mailed ballot and more.

Current elected officials: list of current federal and state officials.

Wildfires: Information for voters displaced by wildfires.

What is a Top 2 Primary?: FAQs.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Washington State Secretary of State and the King County website.

