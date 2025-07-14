The Brief A Pierce County Sheriff's Office major was arrested for vehicular assault after a crash involving multiple injuries. The major allegedly failed to yield and showed signs of intoxication, with toxicology reports pending. The major is on administrative leave as the investigation continues, and the Washington State Patrol is seeking further evidence.



A Pierce County Sheriff's Office major was arrested for vehicular assault in a serious, multi-injury crash, initially suspected of driving under the influence.

The backstory:

The crash happened on Saturday, July 12, at the intersection of 132nd Avenue East and 288th Street East in Graham.

It involved two vehicles, including the Pierce County major who was driving alone, and another car that had three adults and three children inside. All were hospitalized following the crash.

Timeline:

The major reportedly crashed into the other vehicle while it was already in the intersection at around 3:45 p.m., court documents state. It was an uncontrolled intersection, meaning there were no stop signs or traffic signals.

Pierce County deputies arrived at the crash scene at around 4:25 p.m., and Washington State Patrol, the investigating agency, got there at around 5:15 p.m. According to an incident report from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the scene was already cleaned up by the time troopers arrived to investigate.

While responding deputies said the major claimed he was t-boned, WSP reports that he failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the other vehicle.

Additionally, troopers said the major had an obvious smell of intoxicants, watery and bloodshot eyes, and refused to perform voluntary field sobriety tests, contradicting deputies' initial reports. The major allegedly said he had two vodka sodas while golfing and didn't feel like he was impaired.

The major was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI, and later had his booking charges changed to vehicular assault after WSP learned a passenger in the other car had fractured ribs and a fractured back. The major reportedly had three fractured ribs, a hematoma and a contusion.

The major's blood was later drawn, with toxicology reports pending.

WSP says this is an ongoing investigation, and the agency has requested 911 calls, body-worn camera and dispatch reports surrounding the crash.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has since responded to the incident, saying, in part:

"This is a deeply concerning matter, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. The other vehicle that was hit, contained a family with children inside the vehicle. Our hearts are with the victims and the family during this incredibly painful and uncertain time. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and all those harmed in the incident."

The major has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from probable cause documents from the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ongoing Mount Rainier seismic swarm now surpasses 2009 event

US Marshals call off search for Travis Decker in Idaho's Sawtooth National Forest

Crews battle fire at mill in Tacoma, WA

Woman fatally shoots intruder in Skyway, WA

Family of missing Snohomish County man hopeful after possible Kirkland sighting

Court docs: Video shows man swinging PVC pipe before Renton, WA transit station shooting

No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

Seattle is the most expensive DoorDash market. It's about to get even pricier

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.