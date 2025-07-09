No charges for King County, WA Assessor accused of stalking ex-partner

The Brief Prosecutors declined to file charges against John Wilson, a King County Executive candidate, who was accused of violating a protection order and stalking his ex-partner. Despite allegations from his former partner, Lee Keller, of repeated violations of the protection order, Wilson's attorney argued there were no threats of physical assault. The King County Council passed a vote of no confidence in Wilson, urging him to resign, but he refused.



Prosecutors declined to file charges against John Wilson, a King County Executive candidate accused of violating a protection order, stalking and harassing his ex-partner.

The King County District Court confirmed Wednesday that no charges would be filed against Wilson, who was arrested on investigation of domestic violence felony stalking. He was released unconditionally from King County Jail.

Snohomish County prosecutors handled the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest with King County staff.

Who is John Wilson?

The backstory:

John Wilson, the King County Assessor and a current candidate for King County Executive, was arrested for investigation of stalking and violating a domestic violence protection order. He waived his right to appear in court Wednesday, when a judge set his bail at $50,000.

Court documents show Wilson's former domestic partner, Lee Keller, filed for the protection order in May, citing fear that Wilson’s behavior would "continue and get worse without it."

She said since the order was granted, Wilson has repeatedly violated it—driving past her home, calling and leaving voicemails, posting photos of her on social media, and even confronting her in person. Wilson’s attorney argued that there had been no threats of physical assault, stating, "There are allegations that he's violated an order for protection. That’s it."

Keller insists the violations have escalated in aggression.

What they're saying:

The King County Council has since passed a vote of no confidence in Wilson, calling on him to resign and end his campaign for county executive.

On social media, Wilson responded: "I will NOT resign."

"We all have a right to vote for who we want, and the voters will speak in August," Keller said.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Texas flooding: More than 80 people dead, 10 girls still missing

Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

Teen's birthday party ends with 1 person dead in Sedro-Woolley

Seattle hospital treats dozens of fireworks-related injuries

Woo, Muñoz, Rodríguez named to AL All-Star roster for Seattle Mariners

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.