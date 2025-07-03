Reward to find Jonathan Hoang now at $100k

The Brief The reward to find missing 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang has increased to $100,000, thanks to a donation from a Florida businessman. Hoang, who has a developmental disability, was possibly seen on surveillance video in Kirkland last week. Community search efforts are underway, with residents encouraged to check security cameras and call out for Jonathan.



The reward to find Jonathan Hoang, a 21-year-old who disappeared from Snohomish County on March 30, is now at $100,000.

Hoang, who has a developmental disability, was possibly spotted on surveillance video in Kirkland last week, months after he went missing.

As his family holds onto hope, they and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound are offering a $10,000 reward. But after Hoang's story got picked up by Dateline NBC, that reward was raised to $100,000.

NBC says Earl Stewart, owner of Earl Stewart Toyota in Lake Park, Florida, saw Jonathan's story and added $90,000 to the tipster fund.

Hoang's family and volunteers distributed flyers in the Kirkland area on Wednesday, and a community search has been organized for Thursday night.

The Autism Foundation is asking the community to take 15 minutes at 8 p.m. to step outside and call out for Jonathan. They ask the public to call out loudly, "Jonathan, we're here to help you!" and walk around for 10-15 minutes, checking front yards, backyards and nearby properties.

The Kirkland community is also urged to check home security cameras for any clues that could help find Jonathan.

Any information that can help bring Jonathan home can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or through the P3 Tips App. You can remain anonymous.

Information in this story came from NBC News, the Autism Foundation, the family of Jonathan Hoang and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

