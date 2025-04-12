Family and neighbors of missing Arlington man rally and call for action

The Brief Jonathan Hoang's family, frustrated with law enforcement's response, hired a private investigator to aid in the search for the missing 21-year-old with autism. Community members held a demonstration to raise awareness, questioning the delayed 'Endangered Missing Persons Alert' and law enforcement's efforts. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, reviewing evidence and seeking public help, while communicating with the family and private investigator.



The family of a missing 21-year-old man from Arlington are desperately looking for answers as to what happened to him. They told FOX 13 they want more action from law enforcement, which is why many members of the community came together on Saturday to call for action.

Carrying signs and balloons, family, friends and neighbors of Jonathan Hoang, spread out on all four corners of Smokey Point Boulevard and 172nd street. They all had one thing on their minds: finding Jonathan and bringing him home.

Arlington community rallies for missing 21-year-old.

"I just want to know what happened to him at this point, I feel like when you’re sitting in a chair, and it’s falling backwards, that feeling like you can’t catch yourself, and you’re falling. It’s been 12 days of that and my chest is tight, and I don’t know where he is," Irene Pfister, Jonathan’s sister, said.

Her brother has autism. He was last seen at his home on March 30, according to the authorities. His family is concerned.

"We’re not convinced that the major crimes unit is doing their due diligence," Pfister said.

The family has hired a private investigator, but they told FOX 13, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office won’t accept help from their investigator, which includes evidence gathered in the form of surveillance video.

"I feel like a part of me is missing and the fact that they’re so unwilling to help us is excruciating," Pfister said.

She told FOX 13 that law enforcement conducted a thorough search and rescue effort for her brother and are convinced he’s not in the woods, but they have questions as to why an ‘Endangered Missing Persons Alert’ wasn’t sent out until days after he disappeared.

"The private investigator has been in our house to ask questions and do interviews, and we know that information has been turned over to the sheriff, so we’re really hoping they act on what they’ve been given from the private investigator," Jerry Grisham, one of the family’s neighbors said.

He organized Saturday’s demonstration. "I feel kind of let down," Grisham said. "There’s no comfort there because you wonder if it happens to your kid, what’s the response going to be, or if it happens to you or your wife what’s the response going to be? It just puts a lot of doubt in people’s mind."

With every minute that goes by without answers about her brother’s disappearance, Pfister says it weighs heavier and heavier on her family, especially her parents.

"They feel responsible, they keep thinking of all the things they could have done differently to keep him safe, and it’s so unfair how much blame they’re putting on themselves, because we know he did not leave or wander," Pfister said.

The family also told FOX 13 an advocate has filed a formal complaint against the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on their behalf.

FOX 13 reached out to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. They sent this statement:

"The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) unit led an extensive search effort involving more than 150 searchers, drones, our helicopter, K-9 teams, man trackers, and over 4,000 man hours over the six-day search. Despite these efforts, Jonathan has not yet been located. SAR is continuing to do spot searches throughout the area.

At this time, the investigation has been referred to our Major Crimes Unit. The lead detective is actively following up on all tips and detectives continue to review additional surveillance footage in hopes of identifying any possible sightings of Jonathan. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity.

Our investigations lieutenant met with the family for several hours yesterday to help sort through some of the confusion related to Jonathan’s case and answer any additional questions they have.

Detectives have also conducted a thorough analysis of Jonathan’s cell phone and computer - no information has been found that provides insight into why or how he left his home.

We understand the pain, grief, and uncertainty his loved ones are facing, and we are committed to the same goal—bringing Jonathan home.

We continue to ask for the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding Jonathan Hoang’s whereabouts is asked to call 911."

The sheriff’s office also later told FOX 13 the following:

"The family/PI provided the lead detective a thumb drive of information on Thursday and he spent many hours on Friday reviewing the footage and documents provided. He has been in communication with the private investigator as recent as last night. "

