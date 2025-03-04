Pedestrian struck, killed on SR 2 in Snohomish, WA

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed on State Route 2 in Snohomish early Tuesday morning, with multiple vehicles possibly involved. Authorities are investigating after emergency crews confirmed the fatality, and both a semi-truck driver and another motorist remained at the scene.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was struck and killed on State Route 2 in Snohomish early Tuesday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m., Snohomish County firefighters responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near 88th Street Southeast.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding, multiple callers initially reported debris on the roadway, with several vehicles driving over it. When county authorities arrived to investigate, they discovered the debris was a person.

A semi-truck also struck the individual, and one of the drivers called for help. Both drivers remained at the scene.

It remains unclear how many vehicles hit the pedestrian before authorities arrived.

Emergency crews confirmed the person was deceased upon arrival.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story was from the Washington State Patrol.

