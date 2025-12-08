Crews prepare rescue boats ahead of possible flooding in western WA

The Brief Significant flooding is expected in Western Washington, with the Snoqualmie River potentially cresting at 60 feet. Eastside Fire & Rescue is prepared with rescue boats and crews to respond to water emergencies. Residents are urged to avoid floodwaters, as even small amounts can be dangerous to vehicles and pedestrians.



Significant flooding could hit several areas of Western Washington by mid-week.

Battalion Chief for Eastside Fire & Rescue in Duvall, Justin Walker, says crews have been preparing for this weather event and are ready to respond.

The rain came down hard Monday night, causing standing water on roadways and making it tough for motorists to see as night fell. It's also filling local rivers to the brim.

The Snoqualmie River and Tolt River near Carnation were under a flood watch as of Monday night.

The Tolt River was forecast for moderate flooding on Monday, and the Snoqualmie River is expected to see major flooding, with the potential to crest at nearly 60 feet near Carnation on Tuesday.

"We are expecting the peak to hit tomorrow around 10 a.m. and go through until 4 in the afternoon. We are going to get a lull on Wednesday, and we should get another peak Thursday," said Justin Walker.

Eastside Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Justin Walker says they will staff a stand-alone rescue boat with technicians and operators to respond to water emergencies.

"We have this boat stationed here in Duvall," said Walker. "This is a device to clear the intake of the jets."

The boat also has kayaks on board.

"It just gives us another resource to reach victims," said Walker.

Eastside Fire & Rescue has another boat stationed in Carnation and a partner agency has another in Fall City. They are also partnering with Redmond Fire.

"We are going to staff a medic unit in the valley in case we are cut off and we have ALS services to respond quicker," said Walker.

Falling trees will also be a concern with strong wind in the forecast. Eastside Fire & Rescue crews tried saving a person who was hit and killed by a falling tree on Saturday. Another person was also injured.

Though rescue gear is ready to go, Walker asks you to stay away from floodwater for your own safety.

"If you see water moving over a roadway, they say 6 inches can sweep a person walking, 12 inches can take a car, and even some smaller SUVs and light trucks, so it’s not worth it," said Walker.

Flooding Safety Tips

Turn around, don't drown!

Never drive through floodwaters — A few inches of water can move a vehicle

Never drive around barricades

Never play in the water due to pollution & debris

If you need help cleaning a storm drain, call Public Works.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Video shows last moments of teen killed in CHOP shooting

United States to play Australia in Seattle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

WA leaders spar over state's multi-billion-dollar budget deficit

Thurston County, WA prepares for possible flooding

Renton police look to solve child rape case linked to 2009 Seattle robbery

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.