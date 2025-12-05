United States to play Australia in Seattle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The United States will face Australia in Seattle on June 19 during their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The largest World Cup in history had its groups set on Friday during FIFA's World Cup draw, which placed the 48-team field into 12 separate four-team groups. As one of three host countries for the tournament, the U.S. was automatically placed into Group D.
The U.S. will open their tournament in Los Angeles against Paraguay before moving to Seattle to face the "Socceroos" of Australia. The United States will return to Los Angeles for the final game of group play, which will feature one team yet to be decided from European playoffs in late March.
The U.S. is the highest-ranked team in Group D in the FIFA Rankings, ranked No. 14 overall. They should be favorites to win the group and advance into the knockout stages. Either Australia (No. 26) or Türkiye (No. 25) will be the highest-ranked opponent in the group for the United States.
Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo make up the four-team playoff that will determine the final team in Group D for the World Cup. The USMNT lost to Türkiye, 2-1, in a friendly in June.
The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be in Mexico City as Mexico will face South Africa in Group A.
The full schedule of games will be announced on Saturday.
Sixteen European teams are playing off for four remaining spots in four separate four-team pods in March. The playoffs will include the 12 group runners-up from the European qualifiers, plus four Nations League group winners who didn’t finish in the top two of their qualifying groups.
Playoff A
- Italy vs. Northern Ireland
- Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Playoff B
- Ukraine vs. Sweden
- Poland vs. Albania
Playoff C
- Türkiye vs. Romania
- Slovakia vs. Kosovo
Playoff D
- Denmark vs. North Macedonia
- Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland
Additionally, two more spots remain for representatives of the other five FIFA confederations. Like the European playoffs, the FIFA playoffs will be held in late March.
Playoff 1 has the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the top-seed, and they'll face the winner of New Caledonia and Jamaica for one spot.
Playoff 2 will feature Iraq as the top-seed, and will face the winner of Bolivia and Suriname for one spot.
2026 FIFA World Cup Groups
Group A
- Mexico
- South Africa
- South Korea
- European Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Ireland)
Group B
- Canada
- European Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina)
- Qatar
- Switzerland
Group C
- Brazil
- Morocco
- Haiti
- Scotland
Group D
- United States
- Paraguay
- Australia
- European Playoff C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo)
Group E
- Germany
- Curaçao
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Ecuador
Group F
- Netherlands
- Japan
- European Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)
- Tunisia
Group G
- Belgium
- Egypt
- Iran
- New Zealand
Group H
- Spain
- Cape Verde
- Saudi Arabia
- Uruguay
Group I
- France
- Senegal
- FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)
- Norway
Group J
- Argentina
- Algeria
- Austria
- Jordan
Group K
- Portugal
- FIFA Playoff 1 (Jamaica, New Caledonia, DR Congo)
- Uzbekistan
- Colombia
Group L
- England
- Croatia
- Ghana
- Panama
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, and FIFA.
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.