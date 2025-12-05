United States to play Australia in Seattle in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

article

The United States will face Australia in Seattle on June 19 during their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The largest World Cup in history had its groups set on Friday during FIFA's World Cup draw, which placed the 48-team field into 12 separate four-team groups. As one of three host countries for the tournament, the U.S. was automatically placed into Group D.

The U.S. will open their tournament in Los Angeles against Paraguay before moving to Seattle to face the "Socceroos" of Australia. The United States will return to Los Angeles for the final game of group play, which will feature one team yet to be decided from European playoffs in late March.

The U.S. is the highest-ranked team in Group D in the FIFA Rankings, ranked No. 14 overall. They should be favorites to win the group and advance into the knockout stages. Either Australia (No. 26) or Türkiye (No. 25) will be the highest-ranked opponent in the group for the United States.

Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo make up the four-team playoff that will determine the final team in Group D for the World Cup. The USMNT lost to Türkiye, 2-1, in a friendly in June.

The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be in Mexico City as Mexico will face South Africa in Group A.

The full schedule of games will be announced on Saturday.

Sixteen European teams are playing off for four remaining spots in four separate four-team pods in March. The playoffs will include the 12 group runners-up from the European qualifiers, plus four Nations League group winners who didn’t finish in the top two of their qualifying groups.

Playoff A

Italy vs. Northern Ireland

Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Playoff B

Ukraine vs. Sweden

Poland vs. Albania

Playoff C

Türkiye vs. Romania

Slovakia vs. Kosovo

Playoff D

Denmark vs. North Macedonia

Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland

Additionally, two more spots remain for representatives of the other five FIFA confederations. Like the European playoffs, the FIFA playoffs will be held in late March.

Playoff 1 has the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the top-seed, and they'll face the winner of New Caledonia and Jamaica for one spot.

Playoff 2 will feature Iraq as the top-seed, and will face the winner of Bolivia and Suriname for one spot.

2026 FIFA World Cup Groups

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

European Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Ireland)

Group B

Canada

European Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

European Playoff C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo)

Group E

Germany

Curaçao

Côte d'Ivoire

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

European Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

FIFA Playoff 1 (Jamaica, New Caledonia, DR Congo)

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, and FIFA.

