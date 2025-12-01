Anonymous donor gifts $50M to UW Medicine students, program

The Brief UW Medicine received news of a $50 million donation on Monday, Dec. 1. Students, professors, and the UW president spoke about the impact the gift will have on the program. The fund is expected to help students finish their program for the next half-century.



Students at the University of Washington were in for a surprise when they heard the news that an anonymous donor had gifted their program with tens of millions of dollars. The funds will benefit students in the university's Medical Laboratory Science Program.

Undergraduate seniors will receive free tuition for their clinical rotations for decades to come, thanks to this donation. Over the next 50 years, the gift will benefit students in excess of $50 million, according to the university. The program will now also be able to expand from 70 students to 100.

On Dec. 1, the donation was announced and students reacted live to the news of their, typically $4,000 – $5,000 per quarter, tuition fees during their senior year rotations. This period of their schooling comes during a pivot towards professional experience that often puts students under more mental and financial stress.

CEO of UW Medicine reacts to a $50 million anonymous gift

"This donor’s selfless generosity will allow us to reduce the debt burden for our students and attract more young people to the field to ensure that our region has the skilled laboratory workforce that is so critical to high-quality, timely patient care," said Dr. Tim Dellit, CEO of UW Medicine and the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Dean of the UW School of Medicine.

What is Medical Laboratory Science?

In a post to the UW newsroom, Susan Gregg explains the major for medical laboratory science students, saying they "perform patient lab tests at hospitals and clinics and for public health agencies, conduct research in academic and commercial laboratories, and teach at colleges and universities."

Professors also chimed in as students in the room were surprised to learn they would get a sizable financial break in upcoming quarters.

"It has been a long-standing dream to provide more financial support to students during the professional phase of the UW-MLS Program. We are deeply grateful to the donor whose transformative generosity is making this and our program’s growth possible," said Dr. Geoffrey S. Baird, professor and department chair, who holds the Paul E. Strandjord and Kathleen J. Clayson Endowed Chair of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at the UW School of Medicine.

UW President Robert J. Jones statement

"This extraordinary gift advances one of our highest priorities: making a UW education accessible and debt-free and enabling students who are passionate about healthcare to pursue their goals," said UW President Robert J. Jones. "Its profound impact on student success will lead to more trained healthcare professionals and better health for all Washington residents."

