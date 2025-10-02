Video shows mob of UW students chase man after Nazi salute

The Brief University of Washington police arrested an individual who allegedly entered a classroom, performed a Nazi salute, and shouted insults at the instructor and students. Videos on social media show students chasing the person across campus, culminating in a chaotic scene near Drumheller Fountain where the suspect was surrounded by a crowd before police intervened. The individual, not a UW student, has been banned from campus, with criminal charges pending and the case forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.



University of Washington police arrested a person Wednesday after they allegedly walked into a classroom, made a Nazi salute and shouted insults at both the instructor and students.

Social media documentation of the incident shows it spread beyond the lecture hall. Videos circulating online shows students chasing the individual across Red Square, with the crowd growing as more people joined in. The pursuit continued down toward Drumheller Fountain, where the person was eventually seen on the ground and surrounded by dozens of students.

Footage from multiple angles captured the chaotic scene, with students shouting as university police moved in. Officers stepped between the crowd and the suspect before placing the person in handcuffs.

Officials said the individual is not a UW student and has since been banned from campus. They also said criminal charges are pending, and the case will be forwarded to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

