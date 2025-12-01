Nightly lane closures on WA's SR-99 start Monday. Here's what we know

The Brief Nightly lane closures on SR-99 near Kent-Des Moines Station begin Monday as part of road improvements for the Federal Way Link extension, set to open Dec. 6. The extension will add eight miles to the light rail network, connecting Seattle and Federal Way, allowing travel from downtown Federal Way to downtown Seattle in under an hour. Lane closures will occur from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with schedules subject to change.



Starting Monday, lanes of eastbound and westbound SR-99 will be closed nightly near the Kent-Des Moines Station in Kent, Washington.

Officials with Sound Transit say the closures are part of efforts to make road improvements ahead of the Federal Way Link extension, slated to open Dec. 6. The new extension will connect Seattle and the Federal Way area's light rail networks, adding eight miles of track to the line.

Contractors plan to close lanes between 9:00 p.m.–5:00 a.m. every night, though dates and times are subject to change.

Big picture view:

Currently, the Link 1 Line light rail carries passengers from Lynnwood all the way to Angle Lake, just south of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

With this addition, travelers can get from downtown Federal Way to downtown Seattle in less than an hour.

