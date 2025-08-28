WA's Link 1 Line extending to Federal Way in December

The Brief Sound Transit will open the Link 1 Line to Federal Way on Dec. 6, featuring three new stations in South King County, with trains running every eight minutes during peak hours. The extension includes Kent Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way Downtown stations, offering multiple transit connections and development opportunities. The public is invited to celebrate the opening, with more details to be announced soon.



The Link 1 Line light rail is extending to Federal Way starting Dec. 6, Sound Transit announced Thursday.

Currently, the line carries passengers from Lynnwood all the way to Angle Lake, just south of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Starting on Dec. 6, it will connect to the line in Federal Way, adding three more stops on the south end of the 1 Line, including Kent-Des Moines, Star Lake, and Federal Way Downtown. Trains will operate every eight minutes during peak hours.

What they're saying:

"Today’s announcement on Federal Way shows that the region continues to make significant progress toward our mass transit goals," said Sound Transit Board Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "This is one more step in completing the spine and providing relief from gridlock and more travel options for our residents. I look forward to the day we open Everett, and Tacoma, and the other key elements of the Sound Transit 3 package."

Officials say they will be able to get the line extension open ahead of schedule — just in time for the holiday rush.

Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Claudia Balducci highlighted the accelerated timeline, noting, "By being nimble, we’re extending light rail further into South King County earlier than planned."

"It’s exciting to see trains out there running on the tracks as we continue to prepare for the opening of this crucial extension, further knitting our region together with clean, traffic-free light rail," said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. "Thank you to our partners at the Washington State Department of Transportation and the local jurisdictions who have accommodated years of project activity, and to our hard-working contractors and staff."

The Federal Way extension will serve Kent Des Moines Station, Star Lake Station, and Federal Way Downtown, each offering multiple transit connections and development opportunities.

The new Federal Way bus loop, which opened earlier this year, will enhance connectivity for King County Metro, ST Express, and Pierce Transit buses.

