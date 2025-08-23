Driver flees deputies at 110 mph multiple times in Fife, WA

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol announce the arrest of a driver who they say fled multiple times at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Beginning just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, WSP reports their surveillance aircraft "Smokey" spotted a car traveling at 110 mph on I-5 near Fife heading into King County.

WSP arrests driver they said fled authorities multiple times Friday night in the Fife and Auburn areas of Washington. (WSP)

When a trooper attempted to stop the car in the Auburn area, the driver fled. Smokey continued to track the car to prevent troopers from having to engage in a dangerous pursuit.

The driver tried to duck into multiple parking spots in the Kent area but fled each time a nearby trooper moved in to stop the vehicle, according to WSP.

Eventually, on the last fleeing attempt, the driver had their lights off and ran a T intersection, striking railroad tracks. This brought the car to a halt and the driver ducked into nearby backyards, troopers said in a statement Saturday.

Law enforcement officials were eventually able to make an arrest overnight and booked the driver into King County Jail. This was the driver's second time being arrested for attempting to elude law enforcement, according to WSP.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Closures of Fred Meyer in Tacoma, WA impacting 200 employees, creates 'food desert'

WA troopers make 2 arrests using plane to track down driver, motorcyclist

Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

Special Forces vet exposes tactics of Montana, Washington state survivalists: 'Can't stay hidden forever'

This is the best community college in WA, report says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.