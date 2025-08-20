Washington's first In-N-Out is now open

The Brief Hundreds of people, some lining up overnight, gathered for the grand opening of Washington's first-ever In-N-Out Burger in Ridgefield. The new restaurant is set to open at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It's located at 5801 N. Pioneer Canyon Drive.



It's finally open! Washington's very first In-N-Out Burger has opened its doors to customers.

The restaurant was set to open at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday but opened two hours early.

What we know:

More than a dozen cars had started lining up overnight, and by Wednesday morning, hundreds of people were already at the new location.

FOX 12 Oregon spoke with Milton resident Kevin Kehn, who was the first driver in line. He told FOX 13 Seattle had been in line with his dog since 8:16 p.m. Tuesday.

"So I travel a lot for work. So anytime there is an In-N-Out Burger in the area, I always stop there," Kehn said.

Officials have spent the year working to bring the chain to the city of Ridgefield and months planning for the increased traffic.

Restaurant officials said this location will employ about 80 associates.

The new In-N-Out Burger in Washington state is located at 5801 N. Pioneer Canyon Drive, and it will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

In-N-Out currently has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho and now Washington.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from In-N-Out Burger and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

