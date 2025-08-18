Here's when WA's first In-N-Out Burger location opens

The Brief The first In-N-Out Burger location in Washington state is set to open this week. This location will employ roughly 80 associates, each with starting wages of $18.75 per hour.



People who live in Ridgefield and across Washington have been eagerly waiting for the opening of the state's first In-N-Out. Now, the wait is coming to an end.

The signs points to an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California on August 30, 2018. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In early June, the popular fast-food chain began hiring for its first Washington location. On Monday, the company sent out a press release announcing that the restaurant will employ approximately 80 associates upon opening.

When does In-N-Out Burger open in WA?

According to In-N-Out, the first-ever restaurant in the state will open in Ridgefield on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Where is the new In-N-Out Burger in WA?

The new In-N-Out Burger in Washington state is located at 5801 N. Pioneer Canyon Drive in Ridgefield.

What they're saying:

"As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out," announced In-N-Out in a press release. "Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef, and whole chucks are boned and ground by In-N-Out's own butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh throughout the week to the stores and are never frozen. Fresh whole produce is prepared daily by Associates at every restaurant, and French fries are hand-diced from fresh whole potatoes."

In-N-Out currently has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho and now Washington.

The Source: Information in this story came from a press release from In-N-Out Burger and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

