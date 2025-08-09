Sheriff's sergeant killed while assisting traffic in Spokane County, WA

A sheriff's sergeant in eastern Washington was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of Sergeant Kenneth Salas on Saturday afternoon in a public statement and on their X account, formerly Twitter.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kenneth Salas

The backstory:

According to initial reports, the 59-year-old was killed by a motorist at around 7:40 a.m. while he was assisting with a large traffic hazard along a stretch of eastbound I-90 near the Four Lakes exit.

Sergeant Salas spent 34 years in law enforcement and was promoted to sergeant back in 2009.

Statement from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on the passing of Sergeant Salas

What they're saying:

"He is survived by his wife and extended family members, who ask you to respect their privacy as they grieve this devastating loss.

Sergeant Salas proudly served the Citizens of Spokane County for over three decades. He was not only a member of the Sheriff’s Office, he was also a valued and cherished member of our law enforcement family.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Sergeant Salas also served our Country for over two decades in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Technical Sergeant with the Washington State Air National Guard," the statement reads, in part.

Law enforcement agencies confirm the Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

