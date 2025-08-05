Seattle Mariners to hold week of festivities in honor of Ichiro

The Brief T-Mobile Park is hosting Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend, celebrating Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki. Events include giveaways, a number retirement ceremony, and Japanese heritage tributes. Fans can enjoy exclusive merchandise and experiences from Aug. 5–10 during the Mariners' homestand.



T-Mobile Park is hosting a week full of festivities in honor of Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, whose number will be retired this weekend.

Fans have an opportunity to participate in a variety of giveaways, celebrations and experiences at the ballpark, all during the Mariners' homestand from Aug. 5–10.

Keep reading for more information on what's happening during Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend.

Tuesday, Aug. 5 vs. Chicago White Sox

Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! Giveaway – The first 10,000 fans will receive an Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! prior to all 3 games during the series against the White Sox.

GOAT Night – Fans can score a one-of-a-kind T-shirt featuring Ichiro as a Funko POP! alongside his trusty sidekick Junior the goat though a – Fans can score a one-of-a-kind T-shirt featuring Ichiro as a Funko POP! alongside his trusty sidekick Junior the goat though a special ticket offer

Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! (via Mariners)

Wednesday, Aug. 6 vs. White Sox

Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! Giveaway (Day 2)

Skate to the Plate – Fans can get an – Fans can get an exclusive Ichiro skateboard through a special ticket offer , plus $5 of every ticket sold will benefit local nonprofit "Skate Like A Girl."

Related article

Thursday, Aug. 7 vs. White Sox

Ichiro Hall of Fame Funko POP! Giveaway (Day 3)

Friday, Aug. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Ichiro Jersey Night – The first 20,000 fans can get a replica 2004 Mariners jersey from the night Ichiro set the MLB single-season hit record (262 hits).

Gashapon Capsule Toy Experience – Gashapon, the beloved Japanese toy capsule, will have an interactive exhibit in the Center Field Plaza, featuring themed capsule machines and daily giveaways as a tribute to Ichiro’s Japanese heritage and legacy.

Hall of Fame Plaque Fan Opportunity – Fans will have access to Ichiro’s Hall of Fame Plaque for viewing and photo opportunities on the right field ramp near the view level at T-Mobile Park from 4:40 p.m. PT through the 7th inning.

Early gates open at 4:10 p.m. at the 'Pen, all gates open at 4:40 p.m.

Ichiro 2004 replica jersey (via Mariners)

Saturday, Aug. 9 vs. Rays

Ichiro Number Retirement Ceremony – The Mariners will honor Ichiro with a special pregame celebration and number (51) retirement ceremony.

Hall of Fame Plaque Fan Opportunity

All gates open at 3:40 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10 vs. Rays

Ichiro Hall of Fame Plaque Day – The first 20,000 fans will take home a replica of Ichiro’s Cooperstown plaque.

Japanese Heritage Day – The Mariners will honor Ichiro and the local Japanese community for the final day of Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend.

Early gates open at 11:10 a.m. at the 'Pen, all gates open at 11:40 a.m.

Ichiro with his Hall of Fame plaque (via Mariners)

To get tickets and more information about Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend, visit the Seattle Mariners website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and T-Mobile Park.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Commentary: The Mariners front office finally went for it - and that’s all we’ve ever asked

Go skateboarding at T-Mobile Park and get an exclusive Ichiro board

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Raiders preseason game

Seattle Mariners beat out Rangers as Julio Rodriguez makes MLB history

Seahawks Notebook: "Football Fest" serves as preseason rehearsal

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.