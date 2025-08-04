Go skateboarding at T-Mobile Park and get an exclusive Ichiro board

The Brief Several local skateboarding organizations are teaming up with the Mariners for a special event this week. Fans who purchase their tickets for Wednesday's game through the "Skate to the Plate" promotion will get an exclusive Ichiro skateboard deck. $5 from every ticket through the promotion goes to Skate Like a Girl, a local nonprofit that will also be providing lessons at the ballpark on Wednesday.



The Seattle Mariners and several local skateboard organizations are teaming up this week to provide fans with an exclusive piece of history.

Last month, Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.

How you can get an exclusive skateboard

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Mariners fans have the opportunity to grab an exclusive skateboard in collaboration with 35th North Skate Shop.

"When you’re wearing a Mariners jersey, and you’re running the hat, you’re representing Seattle. In skateboarding, it’s so important to represent where you’re from," said Tony Croghan, owner of 35th North.

Three years ago, Croghan and the Mariners collaborated with the first "Skate to the Plate" event. The team at the skate shop built a half-pipe ramp inside T-Mobile Park.

This year, if you buy the "Skate to the Plate" package, you get an exclusive Ichiro Suzuki skateboard.

Buying a ticket also helps a local nonprofit.

"Each ticket sold, $5 goes to Skate Like a Girl," said Croghan.

Helping a local non-profit

Skate Like a Girl is a local non-profit that provides opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to get into skateboarding.

"Our whole mission is to create a more inclusive community through skateboarding. That’s kind of a fancy way of saying we’re trying to challenge who and how people skateboard," said Kristin Ebeling, executive director of Skate Like a Girl Seattle.

Skate Like a Girl will be at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday for the event, holding free skate lessons for fans and providing boards and helmets.

More than just the game

On top of the Skate to the Plate festivities on Wednesday, 35th North is holding a skate competition at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, at Lower Woodland Park in Greenlake.

There are several cash prizes available for the best tricks.

After the competition, 35th North will take on Black Market Skates in a softball game at Lower Woodland Park at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from 35th North, Skate Like a Girl and the Seattle Mariners.

