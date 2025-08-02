Seahawks Notebook: "Football Fest" serves as preseason rehearsal

article

The Brief Safety A.J. Finley suffered a knee injury on a jump ball collision in the end zone with head coach Mike Macdonald describing initial reports as "not positive." Running back Ken Walker III (sore foot), long snapper Chris Stoll (back) and guard Christian Haynes (sore pec) were among the players held out. Rookie receiver Tory Horton is impressing after a strong week of practice.



Saturday evening served as a dress rehearsal for the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field before the start of the preseason this Thursday against Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a heavy week of work for the team that saw multiple days in full pads, the trip to the stadium on Saturday for "Football Fest" switched up the routine a bit and gave the new Seahawks – including quarterback Sam Darnold – their first chance to work in their new home stadium.

"Coming out here today, here at Lumen, to be able to be in front of the fans. Even with it not being packed just the noise and the energy they brought in the stadium," Darnold said. "It was already so loud in there with the place only a quarter full. It was pretty incredible to see how loud that place can get, even when there’s not as many fans as there will be on game day."

The starters are not going to play for Seattle in the preseason opener this week, head coach Mike Macdonald said after the practice. Sunday's day off will be a needed respite for the team after the heavy week of practice that saw six straight days of work, and five days in pads.

"They are pretty sore,’’ Macdonald said. "I just think that the spirit of our group right now and like the intent of what we are trying to achieve is spot on. It’s right where we need it. We’re not perfect by any stretch. A lot of things that we are chasing right now. And we are kind of done with the install phase, now we are circling back and let’s focus on getting really good at what we do.’’

Here's a rundown of some of the notable items from the stadium on Saturday night.

A.J. Finley goes down with a knee injury.

Safety A.J. Finley needed assistance to leave the field and ultimately took a cart ride to the locker room after being injured trying to make a play on a jump ball in the end zone.

Wide receiver Dareke Young went up along with Finley and cornerback Keydrain Calligan as they all went after a Jalen Milroe pass. Young made the catch in traffic, but Finley stayed down after the play.

Macdonald confirmed it was a knee injury that didn't appear good from initial reports.

"We're going to get test, but the initial feedback is not positive," Macdonald said. "I won't make a declaration yet, but thoughts and prayers are with AJ. That's what we were doing at the end (of practice) there, just saying a prayer on his behalf. What a great person, what a great young person full of great spirit, incredibly smart, just treats everybody with such respect. He's got such a life about him, so it's heartbreaking. These guys, they work so hard and it's just one play. It's such a shame."

Finley appeared to be the only injury from the workout itself on Saturday. Several players didn't take part in the practice due to various issues.

– Running back Ken Walker III was held out of practice due to a sore foot. He's been limited a bit throughout the week for Seattle.

"Just a little soreness with his foot right now, but he's fine. We're just taking care of him right now throughout camp," Macdonald said.

Guard Christian Haynes has been held out of team work each of the last two days as he's dealing with a sore pec.

"He should be OK," Macdonald said.

– Long snapper Chris Stoll's back locked up on him during Friday's practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. He didn't take part in the practice on Saturday as tight end Brady Russell handled the snapping duties for the practice.

"Not sure how long it's going to be. He may or may not be ready for the game next week, so we'll have to figure that out," Macdonald said.

Russell seemed to handle the role well. He served as the emergency long snapper for the team last season, though he was never needed.

"We slowed the rush down a little bit," Macdonald said. "We can't afford to lose Brady, but it's one of these things that you have to be ready for, these things and go through all these possible scenarios. Brady's the man. He's ready to go. He practices on his own. He's awesome."

– Linebacker Josh Ross didn't participate as he had a wrap on his right wrist. Wide receivers Steven Sims, Ricky White III and Montorie Foster Jr. also did not practice. They joined cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who is still away for a personal matter, and defensive linemen Uchenna Nwosu and Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, and left tackle Charles Cross (finger surgery) as players not practicing.

Ernest Jones IV back after the death of his father.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV missed multiple days of practice earlier this week for a personal matter he revealed on social media on Saturday was the death of his father.

"Man, I miss you more than words can say—and I know that won’t ever change," Jones wrote. "You gave it everything you had, but God was ready to bring his guy home."

Macdonald's words about Jones when he left the team indicated it was a serious matter. With Jones back with the team, Macdonald spoke glowingly about his middle linebacker and the need to support him.

"You're trying to be empathetic with him and again, be as supportive as we possibly can," Macdonald said. "He's a beast. The guy is an alpha. He's probably our top leader on defense, but it's a tough time. It's really hard, and his family needs him, they're really far away. That's a tough balance right now, so it's going to be a process over the next however long. One of these things never goes away. It's this new reality which is unfortunate."

Tory Horton making a splash.

After missing most of the offseason program with the team being cautious with his recovery from injury last season at Colorado State, rookie Tory Horton maybe flew a bit under the radar entering camp.

Not anymore.

Horton has had a terrific week for the team, making many impressive catches throughout the week. He's been drawing the reps with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp with the first team offense when they've gone to three-receiver sets this week.

"I'm seeing the same thing you guys are," Macdonald said. "Seems like a wise man Steve Smith Sr. once said, ‘Rookies need to make a play a day to make a name for themselves.’ He's doing that. He's making multiple plays every day. So it is great for the Seahawks, great for him, and great competition in the receiver room. We are two weeks in, but let's keep it rolling."

Jaxon Smith-Njigba seems to have reached another level.

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett no longer with the team, the Seahawks need Jaxon Smith-Njigba to step up and become a top-tier receiving option.

He looks every bit up for the challenge.

No player has looked better than Smith-Njigba through the first two weeks of training camp. He's regularly making big catches downfield for Seattle and is making the Seahawks' defensive backs look silly at times.

"He's set his own standard and his goals, that he wants to be an elite receiver in this game in our league, and he's right there," Macdonald said. He can run all the cuts, run on the whole route tree, take the top off. He's great after the catch. He's great in the run game. He's playing decisive right now. He's moving around, he's playing multiple spots. Him and Coop (Cooper Kupp) have a great relationship, and let's keep it rolling because we're going to need him and we're going to feature him, and teams know that, but he's doing a great job."

Smith-Njigba became just the second receiver in franchise history to have 100 catches in a season last year, joining fellow teammate Lockett in the process. He also became just the 10th different receiver to have a 1,000-yard receiving season with Seattle, finishing last season with 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Only seven different receivers have reached 1,100 yards in a season.

Smith-Njigba already seems to have a strong chemistry developing with Darnold, particularly on throws over the middle of the field.

"He’s one of a kind," Darnold said. "The way we can get in and out of routes, his shiftiness. He gets in and out of cuts, his speed, it’s really everything. I described the way that he moves like a hockey player on ice, sometimes it feels like he’s just skating out there the way he can get in and out of cuts. That’s the way I feel as a quarterback.

"Even not being on his team, I always felt like he was one of the best guys to run after the catch in the NFL. To see it in person, to see it every single day during camp has been special."

