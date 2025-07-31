Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross has surgery for dislocated finger

article

The Brief Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross had surgery to address a dislocated ring finger on his right hand. Cross is expected to be healthy in time for the start of the regular season. Cross had been practicing with the injury in recent days and elected to have it fixed before the season begins.



Seattle Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross will be sidelined for the next few weeks because of surgery for a dislocated right ring finger.

However, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday that Cross is expected to be ready for the season opener.

Cross, 24, had been practicing with a dislocated finger and would have been able to keep playing had the injury occurred during the regular season, Macdonald said.

But, with more than a month remaining until the Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7 to open the regular season, the timing was right for Cross to have surgery.

"We felt like it was a good opportunity to fix it so he didn’t have to worry about it once it heals," Macdonald said. "So, we’re looking at a couple, few weeks here. Expect him to be back before the San Francisco game."

Cross, a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2022, is entering his fourth season with the team. Seattle picked up an option for his contract for the 2026 season, which guarantees Cross $17.56 million. He has started 48 games across his Seahawks tenure and missed three games in 2023 because of a toe injury.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

