Seattle Seahawks place Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve with torn ACL

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn ACL that will require surgery, coach Mike Macdonald said.

McIntosh, who was competing for the No. 3 running back spot behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, was injured during Saturday's practice.

"It’s obviously really unfortunate. We love Kenny," Macdonald said. "But it’s an ACL. What he needs from us is our support, our prayers. It’s going to be a tough road, but he’s the man for the job. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, but he’s going to need our help."

McIntosh, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2023. He was limited to three games as a rookie and last season had 31 carries for 172 yards.

Rookie Damien Martinez and second-year player George Holani will now be candidates for the No. 3 running back role. So will rookie D.K. Kaufman, who was signed to fill the open spot on the Seahawks' 90-man roster.

Kaufman played safety in college at Vanderbilt, Auburn and N.C. State before switching to running back.

