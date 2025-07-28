Seattle Seahawks place Kenny McIntosh on injured reserve with torn ACL
RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn ACL that will require surgery, coach Mike Macdonald said.
McIntosh, who was competing for the No. 3 running back spot behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, was injured during Saturday's practice.
"It’s obviously really unfortunate. We love Kenny," Macdonald said. "But it’s an ACL. What he needs from us is our support, our prayers. It’s going to be a tough road, but he’s the man for the job. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, but he’s going to need our help."
McIntosh, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2023. He was limited to three games as a rookie and last season had 31 carries for 172 yards.
Rookie Damien Martinez and second-year player George Holani will now be candidates for the No. 3 running back role. So will rookie D.K. Kaufman, who was signed to fill the open spot on the Seahawks' 90-man roster.
Kaufman played safety in college at Vanderbilt, Auburn and N.C. State before switching to running back.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seahawks wrap up first week of training camp
Competition in full swing at Seahawks training camp
AJ Barner looking to seize opportunity for Seattle Seahawks after release of Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks release 27-year-old tight end Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks reach agreement with cornerback Shaquill Griffin
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.