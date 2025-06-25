Seattle Seahawks reach agreement with cornerback Shaquill Griffin

article

The Seahawks are bringing cornerback Shaquill Griffin back to Seattle, reaching an agreement on a contract on Wednesday.

The move was announced by Griffin's agent, Buddy Baker of Exclusive Sports Group. It's a one-year deal worth $3 million with an additional $1 million available in incentives, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

A third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, Griffin, 29, appeared in 57 games with 53 starts over four seasons, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He racked up 249 tackles with six interceptions, 48 passes defended, a sack, and nine tackles for loss during his time in Seattle.

He signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but played just two years for the team as a back injury derailed his second season with the team. He spent time with both the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers in 2023 before playing all 17 games last season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Griffin provides veteran cornerback depth for Seattle. With Artie Burns signing with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, the Seahawks needed another veteran presence as insurance for Josh Jobe and rookie Nick Emmanwori. Jobe played well in spots as Seattle's third cornerback last season, but Griffin has more experience to lean on, if needed.

The Source: Information in this story came from Exclusive Sports Group and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

