Seattle's Michael Dickson to become highest-paid ever NFL punter

The Brief Punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The agreement keeps Dickson, 29, with the team through the 2029 season. Dickson is a first-team All-Pro who ranks among the NFL's all-time leaders in punt average.



Punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement keeps Dickson with the team through the 2029 season.

Dickson, 29, is entering his eighth season with the Seahawks. He was a fifth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2018 and earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

"It's meant a lot," Dickson said after signing Tuesday morning, according to Seahawks.com. "You see a lot of people come through the building, and I've just been super grateful since my first year here just to wear this logo and to play in the NFL. So I've really made it a point of mine to give it everything I can in every aspect of my life, whether it's food, sleep, hydration, training, looking after my body, trying to do everything I can to make sure my mind is on point for this game, the next game and for as long as I can go. I really want to get the most out of my ability and my time here, and I never want to take it for granted at all."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Michael Dickson #4 of the Seattle Seahawks punts the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Dickson ranks third in NFL history with a 48.2 yards-per-punt average. He is also the Seahawks' career leader in net average with 42.9 yards and trails Jon Ryan for punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 212.

"It's crazy, because I still feel like I just came through the doors here the other day," Dickson said. "But when you think back and think about every season and every different teammate you've had and all the memories you've created along the way, it has been quite a long time. But I don't even feel like I'm halfway yet; it's going to be a long career."

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press, Seattle Seahawks and the NFL.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: Focus shifts near WA's Blewett Pass

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

Woman sues Costco for $14M after display falls on her head

WA’s Chehalis Tribe acquires long-criticized ‘Uncle Sam’ sign

Lane Lambert ecstatic to take reins as new head coach of Seattle Kraken

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.