Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

The Seattle Seahawks will both open and close the 2025 NFL season with matchups against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, and have four games scheduled for prime-time kickoffs.

By the numbers:

At least seven games will appear on FOX 13 this season with the Seahawks scheduled for games on four separate days of the week: Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in a pair of Thursday night contests in Weeks 4 and 16, respectively.

Dig deeper:

Seattle will then see the last two NFL Rookies of the Year in prime-time matchups as well. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans come to Seattle in Week 7 as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader with a 7 p.m. PT scheduled kickoff, and the Seahawks travel to Washington out of their bye week to take on Jayden Daniels, Bobby Wagner and the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.

In 2024, the NFL had five matchups set aside to play on the Saturday of Week 17, with three games ultimately forming a Saturday tripleheader. The Seahawks game against the Carolina Panthers is designated as one of these contests this season, earmarked for Saturday, December 27. However, the official date of the game won't be confirmed until later in the season.

Seattle will see D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first road game of the season in Week 2, and Sam Darnold will get to face his former team – the Minnesota Vikings – at home in Week 13.

2025 Seahawks Schedule:

Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV Week 1 Sept. 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 2 Sept. 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 3 Sept. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 4 Sept. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 5:15 p.m. Prime Video Week 5 Oct. 5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 6 Oct. 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 7 Oct. 20 vs. Houston Texans 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Week 8 Oct. 26 BYE WEEK Week 9 Nov. 2 at Washington Commanders 5:20 p.m. NBC Week 10 Nov. 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 11 Nov. 16 at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 12 Nov. 23 at Tennessee Titans 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 13 Nov. 30 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 14 Dec. 7 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 15 Dec. 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:25 p.m. CBS Week 16 Dec. 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams 5:15 p.m. Prime Video Week 17 Dec. 27 at Carolina Panthers TBD TBD Week 18 Jan. 3 or 4 at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD Preseason Week 1 Aug. 7-10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders TBD KING 5 Week 2 Aug. 14-17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs TBD KING 5 Week 3 Aug. 21-24 at Green Bay Packers TBD KING 5

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

