Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups

By
Updated  May 14, 2025 5:15pm PDT
Seattle Seahawks
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • The Seahawks will open and close the season against the San Francisco 49ers, beginning the year at home on September 7, and closing the season in Santa Clara in early January.
    • Seattle is scheduled for four separate prime-time matchups against the Arizona Cardinals (Thursday), Houston Texans (Monday), Washington Commanders (Sunday) and Los Angeles Rams (Thursday).
    • The Seahawks are also earmarked to potentially play on Saturday, December 27 against the Carolina Panthers, though that date will be confirmed later in the season.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks will both open and close the 2025 NFL season with matchups against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, and have four games scheduled for prime-time kickoffs.

By the numbers:

At least seven games will appear on FOX 13 this season with the Seahawks scheduled for games on four separate days of the week: Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in a pair of Thursday night contests in Weeks 4 and 16, respectively.

Image 1 of 5

 

Dig deeper:

Seattle will then see the last two NFL Rookies of the Year in prime-time matchups as well. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans come to Seattle in Week 7 as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader with a 7 p.m. PT scheduled kickoff, and the Seahawks travel to Washington out of their bye week to take on Jayden Daniels, Bobby Wagner and the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.

In 2024, the NFL had five matchups set aside to play on the Saturday of Week 17, with three games ultimately forming a Saturday tripleheader. The Seahawks game against the Carolina Panthers is designated as one of these contests this season, earmarked for Saturday, December 27. However, the official date of the game won't be confirmed until later in the season.

Seattle will see D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first road game of the season in Week 2, and Sam Darnold will get to face his former team – the Minnesota Vikings – at home in Week 13.

2025 Seahawks Schedule:

 DateTeamKickoff (PT)TV
Week 1Sept. 7vs. San Francisco 49ers1:05 p.m.FOX
Week 2Sept. 14at Pittsburgh Steelers10:00 a.m.FOX
Week 3Sept. 21vs. New Orleans Saints1:05 p.m.CBS
Week 4Sept. 25at Arizona Cardinals5:15 p.m.Prime Video
Week 5Oct. 5vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:05 p.m.CBS
Week 6Oct. 12at Jacksonville Jaguars10:00 a.m.FOX
Week 7Oct. 20vs. Houston Texans7:00 p.m.ESPN+
Week 8Oct. 26BYE WEEK  
Week 9Nov. 2at Washington Commanders5:20 p.m.NBC
Week 10Nov. 9vs. Arizona Cardinals1:05 p.m.CBS
Week 11Nov. 16at Los Angeles Rams1:05 p.m.FOX
Week 12Nov. 23at Tennessee Titans10:00 a.m.FOX
Week 13Nov. 30vs. Minnesota Vikings1:05 p.m.FOX
Week 14Dec. 7at Atlanta Falcons10:00 a.m.FOX
Week 15Dec. 14vs. Indianapolis Colts1:25 p.m.CBS
Week 16Dec. 18vs. Los Angeles Rams5:15 p.m.Prime Video
Week 17Dec. 27at Carolina PanthersTBDTBD
Week 18Jan. 3 or 4at San Francisco 49ersTBDTBD
Preseason
Week 1Aug. 7-10vs. Las Vegas RaidersTBDKING 5
Week 2Aug. 14-17vs. Kansas City ChiefsTBDKING 5
Week 3Aug. 21-24at Green Bay PackersTBDKING 5

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

