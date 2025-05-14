Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks will both open and close the 2025 NFL season with matchups against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, and have four games scheduled for prime-time kickoffs.
At least seven games will appear on FOX 13 this season with the Seahawks scheduled for games on four separate days of the week: Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
The Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in a pair of Thursday night contests in Weeks 4 and 16, respectively.
Seattle will then see the last two NFL Rookies of the Year in prime-time matchups as well. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans come to Seattle in Week 7 as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader with a 7 p.m. PT scheduled kickoff, and the Seahawks travel to Washington out of their bye week to take on Jayden Daniels, Bobby Wagner and the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.
In 2024, the NFL had five matchups set aside to play on the Saturday of Week 17, with three games ultimately forming a Saturday tripleheader. The Seahawks game against the Carolina Panthers is designated as one of these contests this season, earmarked for Saturday, December 27. However, the official date of the game won't be confirmed until later in the season.
Seattle will see D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first road game of the season in Week 2, and Sam Darnold will get to face his former team – the Minnesota Vikings – at home in Week 13.
2025 Seahawks Schedule:
|Date
|Team
|Kickoff (PT)
|TV
|Week 1
|Sept. 7
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 2
|Sept. 14
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|Week 3
|Sept. 21
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 4
|Sept. 25
|at Arizona Cardinals
|5:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|Week 5
|Oct. 5
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 6
|Oct. 12
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|Week 7
|Oct. 20
|vs. Houston Texans
|7:00 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Week 8
|Oct. 26
|BYE WEEK
|Week 9
|Nov. 2
|at Washington Commanders
|5:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Week 10
|Nov. 9
|vs. Arizona Cardinals
|1:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 11
|Nov. 16
|at Los Angeles Rams
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 12
|Nov. 23
|at Tennessee Titans
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|Week 13
|Nov. 30
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|1:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Week 14
|Dec. 7
|at Atlanta Falcons
|10:00 a.m.
|FOX
|Week 15
|Dec. 14
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Week 16
|Dec. 18
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|5:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|Week 17
|Dec. 27
|at Carolina Panthers
|TBD
|TBD
|Week 18
|Jan. 3 or 4
|at San Francisco 49ers
|TBD
|TBD
|Preseason
|Week 1
|Aug. 7-10
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|TBD
|KING 5
|Week 2
|Aug. 14-17
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|TBD
|KING 5
|Week 3
|Aug. 21-24
|at Green Bay Packers
|TBD
|KING 5
The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
