Seattle Seahawks set to re-sign nose tackle Johnathan Hankins

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to bring back veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle.

The agreement was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Despite 11 selections made in last weekend's NFL Draft, nose tackle was one of the few areas on the roster not addressed with a draft pick. Throw in the release of 2023 fourth-round pick Cameron Young last week and the Seahawks were notably thin at the position.

Hankins, 32, played in all 17 games for Seattle last season with eight starts. He had 30 total tackles, which included five for loss, with one sack and one interception.

"If there was an opportunity for us, I think we probably would have gone for it," head coach Mike Macdonald said on Saturday. "Not to speak for John (Schneider). Yeah, we still got a long time before we play. There's hopefully going to be some more opportunities as we unfold there. "

The Seahawks are the fifth team Hankins has played for in his NFL career, along with four seasons with the New York Giants, one with the Indianapolis Colts, four-plus seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, one-plus year with the Dallas Cowboys, and last year in Seattle.

The Seahawks also waived four players on Tuesday to free up roster spots ahead of the signing of their undrafted free agent class.

Quarterback Jaren Hall, center Mike Novitsky, and linebackers Michael Dowell and Kenneth Odumegwu.

Hall is the most notable due to being a quarterback. But like with the trade of Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, the selection of Jalen Milroe in the third round of the draft combined with the re-signing of Drew Lock in free agency have taken care of Seattle's quarterback needs.

