2025 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks pick tracker, updates

The Brief The Seahawks enter the NFL Draft with 10 selections, which includes five selections in the first 92 picks. Seattle holds the 18th overall pick in the first round. Pick No. 52 and No. 233 were acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pick No. 92 was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Geno Smith.



The Seattle Seahawks enter the NFL Draft with a total of 10 selections at their disposal, including the 18th overall pick and four selections on Day Two.

Seattle has five selections in the first 92 picks of the draft, and three picks in the top 52. The extra selections in the second and third rounds of the draft were acquired in return from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders as part of trades for wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith this offseason.

Check back here for the picks as they happen with reporter Curtis Crabtree providing detailed daily wrap-up stories on the Seahawks' selections.

Seahawks Draft Picks:

Rd. 1 (No. 18):

Rd. 2 (No. 50):

Rd. 2 (No. 52):

Rd. 3 (No. 82):

Rd. 3 (No. 92):

Rd. 4 (No. 137):

Rd. 5 (No. 172):

Rd. 5 (No. 175):

Rd. 7 (No. 223):

Rd. 7 (No. 234):

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

Former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett signing with Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft predictions

2025 NFL Draft: Ultimate guide for Seattle Seahawks fans

3 WA natives could be first-round picks in NFL Draft: ‘Best I've ever seen’

Seahawks Pre-Draft Notebook: Howell inquiries, Cross option, start of offseason program

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.