Seattle Seahawks select North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in first round of NFL Draft
RENTON, Wash. - Maybe no fan base in the NFL wanted their team to draft an offensive lineman as badly as the Seattle Seahawks.
John Schneider and the Seahawks' front office obliged by selecting North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick.
Zabel is a 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman who was a consensus All-American at the FCS level with North Dakota State. He's played primarily at tackle in college, but projects to move inside at the NFL level. He played four positions across the line for the Bison, with 17 games at right tackle, 16 at left tackle, four at left guard, and three at right guard, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.
From Brugler's scouting report on Zabel…
Schneider acknowledged the offensive line issue at the team's pre-draft media availability earlier this week. Outside of veteran free agent depth addition Josh Jones, the Seahawks didn't address the offensive line in free agency. Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Dillon Radunz all visited the team, but elected to sign elsewhere.
"I think it's an area of need, yeah, absolutely," Schneider said. "I think it's been very well-documented throughout the spring."
MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS
2025 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks pick tracker, updates
Seahawks hold 5 picks in the first 3 rounds of the NFL Draft
Seahawks NFL draft preview with Ian Furness and Corbin Smith
Former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett signing with Tennessee Titans
Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft predictions
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.