Seattle Seahawks select North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel in first round of NFL Draft

The Brief The Seahawks selected North Dakota State lineman Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Zabel played with fellow Seahawks lineman Jalen Sundell with the Bison. Zabel played tackle primarily at North Dakota State, but is projected to move to the interior of the offensive line in the NFL.



Maybe no fan base in the NFL wanted their team to draft an offensive lineman as badly as the Seattle Seahawks.

John Schneider and the Seahawks' front office obliged by selecting North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick.

Zabel is a 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman who was a consensus All-American at the FCS level with North Dakota State. He's played primarily at tackle in college, but projects to move inside at the NFL level. He played four positions across the line for the Bison, with 17 games at right tackle, 16 at left tackle, four at left guard, and three at right guard, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

From Brugler's scouting report on Zabel…

Whether out in space or in confined areas, Zabel shines as a run blocker with his athletic range and grip strength to connect, strain and seal lanes. In pass protection, he can be walked back and surrender depth versus power, but he mirrors well and stays balanced through contact as he refits his hands to grind bull rushes to a halt.

Overall, Zabel must prove he can consistently anchor against NFL power, but his light, flexible movements and strong hands keep pass rushers busy and displace defenders in the run game. A college tackle, he projects best inside, at either center or guard, where he will compete for immediate starting reps and offers Pro Bowl upside. — Dane Brugler, The Athletic.

Schneider acknowledged the offensive line issue at the team's pre-draft media availability earlier this week. Outside of veteran free agent depth addition Josh Jones, the Seahawks didn't address the offensive line in free agency. Teven Jenkins, Lucas Patrick and Dillon Radunz all visited the team, but elected to sign elsewhere.

"I think it's an area of need, yeah, absolutely," Schneider said. "I think it's been very well-documented throughout the spring."

