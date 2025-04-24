Former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett signing with Tennessee Titans

article

The Brief Longtime Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett announced on social media that he is joining the Tennessee Titans. In 10 NFL seasons, all with the Seahawks, Lockett had 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns. ESPN reports that Lockett has agreed to a one-year deal with a base value of $4 million. Incentives could push that to $6 million.



Seattle released Lockett last month. He was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2015 and a second-team choice in 2016 and 2017. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Lockett will give the Titans an experienced target to fill the role vacated by Tyler Boyd. He'll likely team up with quarterback Cam Ward, who is expected to go to Tennessee with the first pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

