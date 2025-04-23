'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

The Brief A man accused of assaulting a bartender, groping women and driving under the influence in Capitol Hill faced a judge on Wednesday. Anthony Suttle, 41, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and obstruction of police of an officer.



A man accused of assaulting a bartender at a karaoke bar in Capitol Hill, groping women, driving under the influence and assaulting an officer faced a judge on Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Police say 41-year-old Anthony Suttle assaulted an officer who took him to a hospital to get a blood draw after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence early Tuesday morning.

Suttle pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and obstruction of police of an officer.

Prior to his arrest, Suttle was at The Crescent Lounge in Capitol Hill where police say groped women and threw a keg at a bartender.

"Assault of any kind is disturbing. It affects you, but thankfully, physically no one was hurt," said David Munden, a manager at The Crescent Lounge.

Munden says after Suttle groped women at the bar, the bartender told him to leave.

"[Suttle] ripped his jacket off ranted and raved, knocked a bunch of stuff off of the bar," said Munden.

Surveillance footage shared with Fox 13 shows the heated exchange between Suttle and the bartender which lasted only a few minutes before Suttle eventually leaves and is arrested by SPD.

"We have an absolute zero tolerance on anything like that," said Munden.

Munden doesn't believe Suttle targeted the LGBTQ+ community.

Prior to the brawl, Munden says his staff did not recognize Suttle but they do now, and he is no longer allowed back into the business.

"[The Crescent Lounge] has been a safe place for everybody in our community for many decades, and we will keep it that way," said Munden.

The Source: Information in this story is from Seattle Police, the Crescent Lounge and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

