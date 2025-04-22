The Brief Seattle police arrested a man after they say he threw a full keg of beer, groped several women and hurled a beer bottle at a bartender during a Capitol Hill bar crawl. The man was arrested as he got out of his car, where he was found to be clearly drunk with an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle.



Seattle police arrested a man on a slew of charges after an apparent drunken episode during a Capitol Hill bar crawl.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old man just after midnight on Tuesday, April 22, after he threw a full keg of beer, hurled a beer bottle at a bartender, and groped several women, police said.

The incident happened at Crescent Lounge, located at East Olive Way and Crawford Place. Police responded to reports of a man causing a violent ruckus, and allegedly found him driving nearby.

Officers stopped the suspect as he got out of his car, saying he appeared to be clearly impaired. He had an open alcoholic beverage in his car and was driving on a suspended license, according to Seattle police.

The man was arrested for three counts of assault, harassment, DUI, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and two counts of special allegation - sexual motivation.

Police also said the man assaulted an officer after being taken to the hospital, so that his Blood Alcohol Content could be tested. Hospital staff did not draw his blood due to unsafe behavior, according to an SPD Blotter post.

The man now remains in King County Jail. This case remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

