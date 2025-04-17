Eggslut coming to Seattle: Capitol Hill location planned at Melrose Market

The Brief Eggslut, the worldwide chain known for its viral breakfast sandwiches, is coming to Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The Melrose Market already has a space reserved for the restaurant, though the timeline for the move-in and renovations is unclear. Eggslut applied for the former Homegrown space back in March.



Eggslut, the international restaurant chain dedicated to egg lovers, is coming to Seattle.

via Eggslut

What we know:

Known for its viral breakfast sandwiches being served across Los Angeles and London, Eggslut now has plans to move into Capitol Hill's Melrose Market, replacing the now-closed Homegrown Sandwiches at 1531 Melrose Avenue.

A Seattle construction permit to improve the market space is currently in progress, with inspections of the existing cafe underway. Eggslut initially applied for the 1,348-square-foot site on March 11.

It's unclear when Eggslut will officially open in Seattle, as their permit won't expire until late 2026. However, a recent Instagram post says "coming soon."

Melrose Market already has Eggslut listed as a leasing tenant, located next to Cantina Sauvage and across from Rain Shadow Meats.

Eggslut describes itself as a "chef driven, gourmet food concept founded in 2011" and "inspired by a true love for eggs." The restaurant's menu contains a selection of signature sandwiches that gained significant popularity online, along with several sides and specialties.

The chain has 13 locations open, including in Tokyo, Las Vegas, London and L.A., offering pickup, take away and dine in options. Find more on their website.

The Source: Information in this story is from records on the City of Seattle Services Portal, Eggslut, Melrose Market and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed

These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds

Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos

37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week

Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search

Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show

Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.