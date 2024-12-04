The wait is finally over for Seattle doughnut lovers as Voodoo Doughnut, the cult-favorite brand known for its wild flavors and eccentric vibe, announced the grand opening of its first Seattle location on Capitol Hill.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1201 Pine St., and the first 50 people in line will receive an exclusive gift.

Famous for its creative and over-the-top doughnuts, like the raspberry-filled Voodoo Doll and the Old Dirty Bastard — topped with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter drizzle — Voodoo Doughnut has built a loyal fanbase across the country. And its signature pink boxes, quirky atmosphere and bold approach to the art of doughnuts have earned it cult status among food enthusiasts.

"We can’t wait to introduce Seattle to our handcrafted, one-of-a-kind doughnuts," Voodoo Doughnut announced on Instagram.

The new Capitol Hill shop will join a thriving local doughnut scene that includes Mighty-O Donuts and Top Pot, but with its signature flair and flavors, Voodoo Doughnut is sure to stand out.

Voodoo Doughnut is known for its imaginative and distinctive doughnut flavors. (Voodoo Doughnut)) Expand

The company is known for its focus on community engagement, employee support and creative collaborations. On opening day, 20% of sales will be donated to FareStart, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing homelessness, poverty and hunger.

Founded in 2003 in Portland by Kenneth "Cat Daddy" Pogson and Tres Shannon, Voodoo Doughnut pioneered the gourmet doughnut trend. The brand has expanded to 19 locations across seven states, with its most recent opening in Tempe. CEO Chris Schultz, who joined in 2017, has continued to build on Voodoo’s reputation for bold flavors and a guest-centric experience.

The new Seattle location will offer more than 40 artisan doughnut options, including vegan-friendly choices, and will carry the brand’s signature flair. Fans can expect a fun, Instagram-worthy space and the chance to customize doughnuts for special occasions.

With its playful menu and larger-than-life presence, Voodoo Doughnut is sure to become a must-visit spot for locals and tourists alike.

Key opening day details

Where: 1201 Pine Street, Capitol Hill, Seattle

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m.

Special Offer: Exclusive gift for the first 50 customers in line

Giving Back: 20% of sales will support FareStart

For more information on the grand opening, visit voodoodoughnut.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

This popular CA restaurant chain is coming to Seattle

Will it snow in Seattle this year? Here's what we know

Seattle councilmember Tammy Morales resigns, cites concerns over Council

FOB Sushi reopens Tuesday after closure over viral TikTok

Who has the best burger in Seattle? Eater names top pick

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.