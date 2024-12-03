FOB Sushi will reopen Tuesday after famous food review TikToker Keith Lee sparked controversy last month with a video garnering millions of views, bringing the business' food safety into question.

The local restaurant posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon to announce the steps they have taken to prepare for the reopening of their Seattle and Bellevue locations.

"Public Health – Seattle and King County visited our Seattle location recently and confirmed FOB Sushi has no food code violations," the statement read, in part.

(via @keith_lee125 on TikTok, @fobsushibar on Instagram)

Additionally, the restaurant team says that after the brief closure, "We can ensure our guests that all ingredients, food preparation, food safety, and storage remain in compliance with food safety protocols and practices."

On Nov. 9, Keith Lee posted a FOB Sushi review as he toured the Seattle food scene. In it, he tried various items from the menu, showing bites to the camera before eating them in his car. The video has amassed over 21 million views.

On Nov. 15, another TikTok user, goojiepooj, posted a video about Lee's review, saying it appeared that he ate a worm in FOB Sushi's sashimi.

Two days later, on Nov. 17, Lee responded to the claims himself. He did not confirm nor deny that he ate a worm during his review, but did say he was OK. He addressed another TikTok from a user that claimed his girlfriend was hospitalized for a week after eating at FOB Sushi.

Lee also said he personally reached out to the restaurant and sent them his well wishes.

FOB Sushi temporarily closed both its locations on Nov. 18, but is reopening them on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m.

