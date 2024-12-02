86-year-old woman stabbed to death in Bellevue, elderly man arrested

An 87-year-old man was arrested after Bellevue Police found a woman stabbed to death Monday afternoon.

According to Bellevue PD, multiple residents reported hearing screams coming from a home on Northeast 20th Street near Bel-Red Road in the Crossroads neighborhood.

Multiple officers responded around 1:48 p.m. and forced entry into the residence.

Inside, an 86-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest. Despite attempts from first responders to save her life, the woman died at the scene.

Officers also detained an 87-year-old man at the residence. He was placed in custody without issue.

Bellevue police labeled this a "homicide incident," however the suspect's charges are unknown. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

