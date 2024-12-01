Bellevue, WA crews continue bomb cyclone debris cleanup over holiday weekend

Transportation crews did not stop their work to clear debris from the bomb cyclone event late last month.

Working through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Bellevue Transportation says it will still be weeks before debris is fully cleared.

Bellevue Transportation shares photo of crews working through Thanksgiving holiday weekend to clear bomb cyclone debris.

Roadways and sidewalks still need a lot of attention, Bellevue residents can help the process by keeping their debris in their bins, bags or bundled for pickup.

Republic Services will be by to pickup this week ahead in continued efforts to clear storm damage.

