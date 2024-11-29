How to watch UW Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

article

The Washington Huskies (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) wrap up the regular season with a trip to Eugene, Oregon, to face longtime rival and No. 1-ranked Oregon (11-0, 8-0) in the 116th meeting between the Pacific Northwest teams.

This will be the fifth straight time Washington has faced Oregon as a top-10 opponent, with the Huskies winning the last three matchups.

What time is the UW-Oregon game?

Kickoff for the UW-Oregon game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. P.T. at Eugene, Ore.

Why is the UW-Oregon game significant?

Oregon has already secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Washington will await its bowl selection announcement on Dec. 8.

What TV channel is the UW-Oregon game on?

The UW-Oregon game will air on NBC, with Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge & Kathryn Tappen.

How can I listen to the UW-Oregon game on the radio?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports.

Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 16-station Washington Sports Network.

The broadcast will also be available on Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, and through the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Varsity app. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Huskies-Ducks matchup history

Washington leads the all-time football series against Oregon with 63 wins, 48 losses, and five ties.

The Huskies have dominated in Seattle with a 33-23-4 record, while the Ducks hold an 18-14 edge in games played in Eugene.

Recently, Washington has won five of the last eight meetings, including two close victories in 2023: a 36-33 thriller in the regular season and a 34-31 triumph in the Pac-12 Championship.

The rivalry, which began in 1900, has seen dramatic moments, including a 1973-74 turnaround when Washington followed a 58-0 loss with a 66-0 win the next year.

