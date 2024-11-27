An earthquake struck near Morton, Washington Wednesday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit at around 7:52 a.m. north of Mount St. Helens, and just west of Spirit Lake.

Map provided by the USGS

Seismologists reported this quake happened at a depth of about 2.2 miles.

Earthquake Alerts, a social media account that pulls worldwide earthquake data from USGS, reported that the quake had a magnitude of 2.3. USGS previously reported the quake at a 2.3 magnitude, but also reported it as a 1.2 magnitude earthquake.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the USGS for confirmation on the strength of the earthquake, and learned that further review, the earthquake was a magnitude 1.2.

If you felt the earthquake, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Featured article

MORE EARTHQUAKE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dead trees uncover truth of massive earthquake that current models don’t plan for

Taiwan earthquake triggers massive landslide

FEMA's National Risk Index overlooks Washington's major disaster threat

UW professor discusses preparedness for earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest

Puyallup family raising funds to help loved ones who lost home in Japan's New Year's Day quake

Great Washington ShakeOut: What to know about the earthquake drill

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.