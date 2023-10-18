Great Washington Shakeout: What to know about the earthquake drill happening Thursday

Drop, cover and hold on – the annual Great Washington ShakeOut is happening Thursday, Oct. 19.

At 10:19 a.m., hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians will join in on earthquake drills at home, schools, businesses, work or outdoor spaces. The annual event happens every third Thursday of October and helps prepare people for what to do when an earthquake or tsunami hits.

>> 4.3 magnitude earthquake felt around Puget Sound

The Washington Emergency Management said at about the same time, more than 120 state tsunami sirens along the inner and outer coast will be tested using the real sound of a tsunami warning, and NOAA Weather Radios will also sound an alarm. Officials said the sound will not be the Westminster Chimes that are typically used during monthly tests.

During the Great Washington ShakeOut, a test will go out to those who downloaded the free MyShake Earthquake Early Warning App on their phones, which is free. The alert system can provide a few seconds of warning before an actual earthquake hits.

The alert is a test and will the sound used to warn of an earthquake and will display a message indicating that it's a "test." No action is required, but it's reccommended drop, cover and hold on to practice for an earthquake.

More than 1.2 million Washington residents have registered for Thursday's event, as of Oct. 9.

During the drill, officials are asking people to not call 911.

FEMA listed the steps to protect yourself during an earthquake: