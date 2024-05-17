People living in the Shorewood on the Sound neighborhood are raising the alarm after several cars were vandalized on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

"I was sitting on my porch with my son when I heard a thud," said Annie Monroe. "I looked up and saw the window was shattered."

The BMW belonging to her brother had two shattered windows, all the result of a BB gun.

"I saw a guy hanging out the window," she told FOX 13.

At least four different vehicles have been reported as damaged to investigators.

Two were located on Marine Drive Southwest, another on SW 115th Street, and another on 28th Avenue SW.

"The repairs are not cheap," said Monroe. "One window cost $1,000."

Multiple home surveillance caught images of the suspects’ vehicle. It’s described as a possible 2005 red RAV4, and the front license plate is missing.

"We’ve been sharing all our information with neighbors across social media," Monroe said. "We’ve also filed multiple police reports."

"We just want people to be aware of what’s going on," said Curowsh Barmani. "Safety is probably the biggest concern. A lot of kids are around this neighborhood and I’m sure that the perpetrator was going quickly through our streets while they were breaking windows."

Anyone with information is asked to call either Burien Police or the Seattle Police Department.

