Arrest made in deadly White Center hit-and-run

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in White Center last month, deputies said.

On April 22, deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Southwest Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest after 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found an 81-year-old man and took him to Harborview Medical Center. He later died from his injuries. The man was identified as Thomas Joseph Garrett from Seattle.

Thomas Joseph Garrett

The King County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that he was struck by a silver-colored Jeep Compass, which drove away from the scene. A few weeks later, detectives checked the area to help identify the Jeep's route after the crash. This led investigators to identify the license plate and an image of the driver, who was a 37-year-old man.

The driver was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop as he was leaving a home in the Puyallup area.

Investigators said he admitted to moving his Jeep to Port Orchard, where he had it parked under a tarp at a family member's home.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, 2007-2016 Jeep Compass with front-end damage to the grill and hood. " (King County Sheriff's Office)

He was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of the fatal hit-and-run.

The suspect has not been named because he hasn't been charged by the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives recovered the jeep and brought it back to King County as evidence and for processing.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with his daughter, Barbara Jo Garrett, days after the collision.

"The last time he saw me he gave me a hug and thanked me for helping him and told me he loved me, so it was a great last exchange," said Garrett.

The case is still active and an open investigation.

MORE HEADLINES ON THIS CASE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family of 81-year-old Seattle hit-and-run victim speaks out

Man in his 80s killed in White Center hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.