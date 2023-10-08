Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits near Poulsbo; felt around Puget Sound
SEATTLE - A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit near Poulsbo, Washington Sunday night, according to Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.
The earthquake happened at 7:21 p.m. P.T. and the depth was 57.2 km.
PNSN said the epicenter was located under Marrowstone Island.
Multiple people throughout the Seattle and Puget Sound area reported feeling the quake.
This is a developing story and will be updated.