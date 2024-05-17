Several people were arrested and multiple narcotics were seized after Pierce County deputies stopped an RV that tried to flee.

On May 7, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in Midland, with the owner stating an unknown RV was parked in his driveway.

A deputy arrived at the scene and saw multiple people passed out inside the RV before knocking on the passenger side door. When the RV driver wakes up, he puts the keys in the ignition and starts to take off.

The deputy began pursuing the RV, as he saw narcotics through the vehicle's window and believed the driver was possibly under the influence.

Other deputies deployed stop sticks in front of the RV, causing its tires to deflate and slow down. After this, the driver jumps out of the RV, causing it to roll onto a curb and collide into a patrol car.

The driver was later caught, and all passengers were detained. Luckily, no one was hurt, and the patrol car prevented the RV from causing any more damage after the driver bailed out.

The Sheriff's Department says a run of the VIN number showed the RV was recently stolen from Algona. The department also says fentanyl and over 100 grams of methamphetamine were seized from inside the RV.

The 40-year-old driver was booked into Pierce County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, DUI, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Two female passengers were also arrested for a third-degree escape warrant out of Enumclaw and a DUI warrant out of King County.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

What are the zebra-striped bumps on Seattle roads?

Portland man arrested on child sex crimes in Seattle

Women of Color in Leadership event aims to inspire local students

Suspect in deaths of Oregon women indicted in additional WA killing

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.