Portland man arrested on child sex crimes in Seattle

A 56-year-old Portland man faced a federal court Friday, accused of traveling to Seattle to have sex with children.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a six-week Homeland Security investigation led to the arrest of Mark David McCool on Thursday, when he showed up to a Seattle hotel believing he was meeting up with 7- and 11-year-old children, prosecutors say.

According to court records, McCool had brought condoms, baby oil, rope and stuffed animals.

Investigators say McCool communicated with an undercover agent for more than six weeks, describing his sexual interest in children, abuse of other victims and "trophies" he kept from prior encounters. He then took a train up from Portland, then rideshared to the hotel.

McCool has been charged with attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in sex with a minor.

If convicted, McCool faces up to 40 years in prison.

