Northbound I-5 is currently fully blocked near Everett due to police activity.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says there is a police presence fully blocking northbound I-5 at US 2 in Everett, just north of Marine View Drive.

Washington State Patrol says there is ongoing police activity in the area. WSDOT's camera shows multiple police vehicles near a construction site on the right shoulder.

(via WSDOT)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the incident has been resolved.

It's believed law enforcement fired their gun at someone. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said their Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is investigating the incident.

SMART is called in to investigate police use of force incidents and shootings involving law enforcement.

It's unclear who was shot or what their injuries are.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Tacoma council member Catherine Ushaka dies

What is a Loudermill Hearing? Seattle cop accused of killing student in crosswalk tells his story

SPD officer who mocked student’s death in Loudermill hearing

McDonald's newest McFlurry tastes like Grandma

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.