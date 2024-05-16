What is a Loudermill Hearing? Seattle cop accused of killing student in crosswalk tells his story

Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, who was caught on body camera laughing and joking about the death of a student by another officer, will have a Loudermill Hearing on May 16.

What happened?

On Jan. 23, 2023, Officer Kevin Dave was driving 74 mph in a 25 mph zone in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, speeding through red lights on the way to a high-priority overdose call. A 23-year-old grad student, Jaahnavi Kandula, was walking along a crosswalk at Dexter Ave N and Thomas St. when Dave fatally struck her and sent her 138 feet down the street.

Dave was then seen on body camera calling dispatch for help and performing CPR on the deceased Kandula.

As more police responded to the incident, another officer, Auderer, was captured on body camera laughing and joking about Kandula's death with Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) president Mike Solan. Auderer is vice president.

In the video, Auderer said: "She is dead," he says before laughing. "No, it’s a regular person—yeah, yeah, just write a check, just, yeah," he laughs again. "$11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value."

What is a Loudermill Hearing?

In January, an investigation by the Office for Police Accountability (OPA) found that Auderer had violated the department's policies.

Auderer is not facing any charges and is still employed with SPD. However, he is facing what is called a Loudermill Hearing.

A Loudermill Hearing is part of the due process requirement that must be provided to an employee-- giving them a chance to present their side of the story before an employer makes a decision on disciplinary action. The name stems from a 1985 Supreme Court case.

"The hearing is an important step in due process, ensuring an officer can respond to any allegations or charges brought against them before any disciplinary action is taken," SPD said in a press release addressing media reports regarding Auderer on May 8.

The date had been revised from April 1 as the Seattle Police Officers Guild made an official request for an extension to gather the necessary documentation for his defense.

After the hearing, a disciplinary decision is expected within 21 days.

Auderer has been under investigation by the OPA in the past, for allegations of improper use of force, false arrests and violation of professional standards.

