Traffic infraction filed against officer who hit, killed student in crosswalk

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
The Seattle City Attorney's Office has issued a traffic infraction against an officer who hit an Indian graduate student last year.

SEATTLE - The Seattle City Attorney's Office has filed a traffic infraction against a Seattle Police officer who hit and killed a graduate student from India in January 2023.

The infraction was filed in Seattle Municipal Court against Officer Kevin Dave.

Officer Dave was answering a priority call when he sped through red lights, hitting and killing 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula as she was in a crosswalk.

Dave did not face any charges in Kandula's death, the King County Prosecutor's Office announced last week.

The Seattle police officer who struck and killed 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula will not face charges, the King County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

After that announcement, the Seattle Police Department referred an infraction of second-degree negligent driving.

The infraction carries a civil penalty with a fine up to $5,000.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison issued the following statement on Officer Dave's infraction:

King County Prosecutors previously said Officer Dave was not impaired or driving recklessly at the time of the crash.