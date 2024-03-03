Traffic infraction filed against officer who hit, killed student in crosswalk
SEATTLE - The Seattle City Attorney's Office has filed a traffic infraction against a Seattle Police officer who hit and killed a graduate student from India in January 2023.
The infraction was filed in Seattle Municipal Court against Officer Kevin Dave.
Officer Dave was answering a priority call when he sped through red lights, hitting and killing 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula as she was in a crosswalk.
Dave did not face any charges in Kandula's death, the King County Prosecutor's Office announced last week.
After that announcement, the Seattle Police Department referred an infraction of second-degree negligent driving.
The infraction carries a civil penalty with a fine up to $5,000.
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison issued the following statement on Officer Dave's infraction:
King County Prosecutors previously said Officer Dave was not impaired or driving recklessly at the time of the crash.