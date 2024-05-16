Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, who was caught on body camera laughing and joking about the death of a student caused by another officer, is scheduled for a Loudermill hearing on May 16.

The now-infamous phone call will be the focus of Thursday’s hearing. Officer Auderer faces a disciplinary hearing over comments that went viral following the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, who was hit and killed by a speeding officer while crossing the street.

Officer Auderer’s Loudermill hearing, which public employees are entitled to, is an essential part of the due process that ensures an officer can respond to allegations or charges before any disciplinary action is taken.

This all stemmed from when Officer Daniel Auderer showed up at the scene to interview the officer involved in the incident where the girl was hit. Soon after, a private phone conversation was recorded on body camera of Auderer joking about Kandula's death, saying her life had "limited value".

Auderer says he was mocking attorneys who would try to put a value on her life. Nevertheless, the comment has led the Office of Police Accountability to determine that Auderer violated department policies and recommended suspension or termination.

In a statement sent to FOX 13, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz says he and the entire department are committed to a fair and thorough investigation and resolution. He stated this type of hearing with Officer Auderer is standard protocol that must be followed any time an officer is accused of misconduct, and it ensures that they can be held accountable based on the legal standards and precedents in place.

He went on to say the Seattle Police Department is dedicated to the community it serves and that they will keep us informed on what's next when it comes to any disciplinary actions that could follow Thursday's hearing.

FOX 13 is learning from SPD that a disciplinary decision will be made within 21 days after Thursday's hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.